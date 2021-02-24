William C. Griffiths Sells 18,213 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NX stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $821.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.66.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
