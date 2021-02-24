William C. Griffiths Sells 18,213 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NX stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $821.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.