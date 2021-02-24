William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

NYSE:VMC opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.