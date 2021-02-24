William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 51,276 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,276 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429,465 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $258.64 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

