William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TopBuild worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

BLD stock opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.34. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.