William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $20.18 Million in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,413,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,568,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Porch Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

