William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

