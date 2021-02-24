William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 741,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $257,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

