Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.45.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.89. 3,500,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,166. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

