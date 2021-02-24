Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.45.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

