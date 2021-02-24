Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

