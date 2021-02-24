Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.26, but opened at C$0.21. Westminster Resources shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 45,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

