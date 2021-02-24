Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of WLK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

