Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $2.00 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.75 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Analyst Recommendations for Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

