Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) PT Raised to $2.00 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $1.75 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

