Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,621. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

