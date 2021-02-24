Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,024,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.