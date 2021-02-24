Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,350 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

MOS opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

