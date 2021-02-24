Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

Shares of LHX traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.00. 13,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

