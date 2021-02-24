Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $338,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPRX traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

