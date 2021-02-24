Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.36. 206,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $677.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

