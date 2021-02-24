Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

2/5/2021 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the company is still witnessing low visitation. However, increased focus on non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets are likely to help the company going forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario.”

1/26/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2021 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.