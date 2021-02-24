Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

2/16/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $45.00.

2/9/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

2/8/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $36.00.

1/26/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TPR opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tapestry by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tapestry by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

