WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

EJAN opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

