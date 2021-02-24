WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 232.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.20.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

