WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

