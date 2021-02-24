WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $44.13.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

