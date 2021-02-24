WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 251.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 56,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

