WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.24.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 407.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

