Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Cut by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $278.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

