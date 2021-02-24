Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 920,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

