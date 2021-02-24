Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) vs. Strat Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SPRL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) and Strat Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SPRL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Strat Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanda Sports Group -48.51% -108.31% -15.76% Strat Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

1.9% of Wanda Sports Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wanda Sports Group and Strat Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanda Sports Group $1.16 billion 0.29 -$308.72 million ($2.45) -1.02 Strat Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strat Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wanda Sports Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wanda Sports Group and Strat Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanda Sports Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Strat Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wanda Sports Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 67.00%. Given Wanda Sports Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wanda Sports Group is more favorable than Strat Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Wanda Sports Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strat Petroleum has a beta of -1.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wanda Sports Group beats Strat Petroleum on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services. This segment includes sports, such as football, and winter and summer sports. The DPSS segment offers a suite of specialized sports-related services, including digital media solutions, media and program production, host broadcasting, marketing, event operations, brand development, and advertising solutions. The Mass Participation segment organizes, operates, and monetizes a range of mass participation sports, including triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, obstacle course racing, and trail running through a portfolio of brands and other intellectual property. It also engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group Co.,Ltd.

About Strat Petroleum

Strat Petroleum, Ltd. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities. The company is based in Vaughan, Canada.

