Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88,434 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $155,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.56. 400,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

