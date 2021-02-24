Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.
NYSE:WMT opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $383.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80.
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
