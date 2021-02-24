Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $383.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,824,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

