Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $455,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. 12,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,795. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15.

