Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $630,000 in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 10,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $44.78.

