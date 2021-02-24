Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $224,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after purchasing an additional 806,581 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,388,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,453. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

