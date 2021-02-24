Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,020 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after purchasing an additional 240,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 64,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.