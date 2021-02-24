Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,780 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 223,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 384,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,025. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

