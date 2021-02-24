Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,376 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. 260,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,382. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

