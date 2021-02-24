Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,713. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

