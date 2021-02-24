VouchForMe (IPL) Hits Market Cap of $255,199.91

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $255,199.91 and $77.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

