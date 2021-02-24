Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ VG opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

