Vonage Holdings Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

VG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $12.96 on Monday. Vonage has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

