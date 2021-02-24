Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.49

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)
Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.
