VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

