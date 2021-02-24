Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,812. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $426.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average is $204.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

