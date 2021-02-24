Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $3,049,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.