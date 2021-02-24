Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.
In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,064 shares of company stock worth $3,049,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
