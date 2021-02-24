Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

