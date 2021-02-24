Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,167 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,828,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

