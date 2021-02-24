Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $328.06 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $335.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.96 and a 200 day moving average of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

