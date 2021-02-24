Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in News by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

